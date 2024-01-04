Taste 2 Towns

Mansfield & Windham, Connecticut

Celebrate the Launch of Taste 2 Towns Restaurant Week

We are thrilled to invite you to the exclusive First Bite Bash, kicking off our 3rd Annual Taste 2 Towns Restaurant Week!

Join us as we celebrate the culinary talents of Windham and Mansfield at Stone Row Kitchen and Bar (948 Main Street, Willimantic) on Monday, January 22nd, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Meet & Greet: Mingle with our participating chefs and restaurateurs, generous sponsors, and fellow invited guests from Mansfield and Windham.

Delectable Bites: Savor delicious appetizers from Click Community Kitchen.

Cocktail Shakedown: Enjoy handcrafted cocktails featuring spirits from Westford Hill Distillers.

Brews & Tunes: Raise a glass to craft beers on tap from Willimantic Brewing Company and groove to the lively tunes of Evan Wood and his band.

Parking: Street parking and the Walnut Street garage are readily available for your convenience.

We look forward to celebrating with you!
RSVP below by January 15th to secure your spot.

RSVP BELOW

Chef's Table - Presenting Sponsor

Main Course Sponsors

Grab & Go Sponsors

By-the-Bite Sponsors

