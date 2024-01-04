We are thrilled to invite you to the exclusive First Bite Bash, kicking off our 3rd Annual Taste 2 Towns Restaurant Week!

Join us as we celebrate the culinary talents of Windham and Mansfield at Stone Row Kitchen and Bar (948 Main Street, Willimantic) on Monday, January 22nd, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Meet & Greet: Mingle with our participating chefs and restaurateurs, generous sponsors, and fellow invited guests from Mansfield and Windham.

Delectable Bites: Savor delicious appetizers from Click Community Kitchen.

Cocktail Shakedown: Enjoy handcrafted cocktails featuring spirits from Westford Hill Distillers.

Brews & Tunes: Raise a glass to craft beers on tap from Willimantic Brewing Company and groove to the lively tunes of Evan Wood and his band.

Parking: Street parking and the Walnut Street garage are readily available for your convenience.



We look forward to celebrating with you!

RSVP below by January 15th to secure your spot.