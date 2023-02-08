Taste 2 Towns

Our local restaurant week puts dining in Mansfield and Windham on the center-of-the-plate!

After a successful premier year, our Restaurant Week—Taste2Towns– is back for 2023 with an expanded list of restaurants. Windham and Mansfield are partnering up over two weeks to bring visitors to experience again or for the very first time the places that make our towns a great place to live, visit and eat.

The Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week will run Monday, February 20 through Sunday, March 5, 2023. So don’t delay—make your plans today.

Explore our participating restaurants’ menus and choose what type of experience you and your friends want to enjoy. You will discover a culinary melting pot of options at Prix Fixe. Or take out a special meal to enjoy at home.

Over 20 area restaurants await.

Area restaurants will offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for you to choose from. Think: BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards promotions and more.

We’re cooking up something good with our friends from downtownstorrs and more. Save the Date for Taste 2 Towns: Mansfield-Windham Restaurant Week, Feb. 20-Mar. 5 🍔🍺🌮🍣🍸🥗 #taste2towns . . . #whywindhamct #mansfieldct #windhamct #downtownstorrs #storrs #downtownwillimantic #uconn #ecsu #ctvibe #ctvisit #ctbites #cteats #ctmainstreet #findingconnecticut #restaurantweek willi_next willibrew doglanecafe fentonrivergrill gansettstorrs thehops44 thefishmarketwilli

We’re cooking up something good with our friends from downtownstorrs and more. Save the Date for Taste 2 Towns: Mansfield-Windham Restaurant Week, Feb. 20-Mar. 5 🍔🍺🌮🍣🍸🥗 #taste2towns
We’re cooking up something good 🍔🍺🌮 Join us for Taste 2 Towns: Mansfield-Windham Restaurant Week, Feb. 20-Mar. 5 🍣🍸🥗 Info at taste2towns.com (link in bio) #taste2towns . . . #mansfieldct #windhamct #downtownstorrs #storrs #downtownwillimantic #uconn #ecsu #ctvibe #ctvisit #ctbites #cteats #ctmainstreet #findingconnecticut #restaurantweek willi_next willibrew doglanecafe fentonrivergrill gansettstorrs thehops44 thefishmarketwilli

We’re cooking up something good 🍔🍺🌮 Join us for Taste 2 Towns: Mansfield-Windham Restaurant Week, Feb. 20-Mar. 5 🍣🍸🥗 Info at taste2towns.com (link in bio) #taste2towns
Tapped the classic #willibrew Postage Porter which pairs well with tonight's Korean Salmon special. #craftbeer #ctbrewersguild #whywindhamct #taste2towns

Tapped the classic #willibrew Postage Porter which pairs well with tonight's Korean Salmon special. #craftbeer #ctbrewersguild #whywindhamct #taste2towns ...

Happy New Beers! Check out our #freshbeer brewed here. Stop in for some tasty treats, relax don't worry & we'll treat you right at #willibrew. #craftbeer #ctbrewersguild #ctbeer #ctrestaurants #Willimantic #whywindhamct #taste2towns

Happy New Beers! Check out our #freshbeer brewed here. Stop in for some tasty treats, relax don't worry & we'll treat you right at #willibrew. #craftbeer #ctbrewersguild #ctbeer #ctrestaurants #Willimantic #whywindhamct #taste2towns ...

Many thanks to everyone - the restaurants, our sponsors, and YOU! - who made our first ever Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week a success! 🍽🍷 We hope you enjoyed all your meals & would love to hear about your favorites in the comments! This program was a collaboration between Thread City Development/WilliNext, Mansfield Downtown Partnership, Inc., and the Town of Mansfield and was made possible with generous support from our sponsors: - The ECSU Foundation - Green Valley Hospitality - waypointspirits - Ferrigno-Storrs, Realtors LLC - Home Selling Team - mancinibeverage - mountaindairy - National Realty Advisors LLC - ne_ct_chamber - willimanticfoodcoop - Willimantic Renaissance Inc - A Cupcake for Later - clickwilli - kerrigallery_wpa - Mansfield Ob/Gyn - Storrs Family Dentistry - Willimantic Brewing Company Participating Restaurants: 🧁 acupcakeforlater 🌮 amanotacoshop 🍞 camberafarmbakery 🌯 coyoteflacoct 🥪 doglanecafe 🥩 fentonrivergrill 🍤 thefishmarketwilli 🥗 fresh.fork.cafe 🥙 gansettstorrs ☕️ grounded_coffee_company ☘️ harponchurch 🍳 hoppydaysdiner 🍔 thehops44 🥙 Little Aladdin Mediterranean Grill 🍪 stixnstonescafe_ct 🍷 stonerowkb 🍺 willibrew #taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #eatlocal #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #downtownwillimantic #connecticut #communityunity #newengland

Many thanks to everyone - the restaurants, our sponsors, and YOU! - who made our first ever Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week a success! 🍽🍷 We hope you enjoyed all your meals & would love to hear about your favorites in the comments!

This program was a collaboration between Thread City Development/WilliNext, Mansfield Downtown Partnership, Inc., and the Town of Mansfield and was made possible with generous support from our sponsors:
- The ECSU Foundation
- Green Valley Hospitality
- waypointspirits
- Ferrigno-Storrs, Realtors LLC
- Home Selling Team
- mancinibeverage
- mountaindairy
- National Realty Advisors LLC
- ne_ct_chamber
- willimanticfoodcoop
- Willimantic Renaissance Inc
- A Cupcake for Later
- clickwilli
- kerrigallery_wpa
- Mansfield Ob/Gyn
- Storrs Family Dentistry
- Willimantic Brewing Company

Participating Restaurants:
🧁 acupcakeforlater
🌮 amanotacoshop
🍞 camberafarmbakery
🌯 coyoteflacoct
🥪 doglanecafe
🥩 fentonrivergrill
🍤 thefishmarketwilli
🥗 fresh.fork.cafe
🥙 gansettstorrs
☕️ grounded_coffee_company
☘️ harponchurch
🍳 hoppydaysdiner
🍔 thehops44
🥙 Little Aladdin Mediterranean Grill
🍪 stixnstonescafe_ct
🍷 stonerowkb
🍺 willibrew

Today is the last day to enjoy our special Restaurant Week Menu Amigos! #taste2towns. Que viva México 🇲🇽. Our regular menu will be available as well. Dine-in, take a seat on our patio, or order takeout or delivery at CoyoteFlacoCT.com #coyoteflaco #coyoteflacoct #hartfordconnecticut #hartfordct #hartford #hartfordhasit #mansfield #mansfieldct #ctaintsobad #cteatsout #ctbites #cteats #nomnom #eatinct #mexicanfood #mexicancuisine #mexican #wehartford #willimantic #romanticwillimantic #storrsct #storrs #coventryct #tollandct

Today is the last day to enjoy our special Restaurant Week Menu Amigos! #taste2towns. Que viva México 🇲🇽. Our regular menu will be available as well. Dine-in, take a seat on our patio, or order takeout or delivery at CoyoteFlacoCT.com

From Cali to Connecticut, chef Erik Siguenza at amanotacoshop brings an authentic twist of flavors straight from the West Coast, like this whole fried crispy snapper with chimchurri, part of their Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week menu! A Mano Taco Shop opened in 2021 and has already made their mark in Downtown Willimantic with their passion for market-fresh ingredients, honest cooking, and a fun atmosphere. Check out their full menu - and menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio) And, hurry, tomorrow (Sunday, March 6) is the last day to enjoy these special to-go packages and prix fixe menus! #taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #eatlocal #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #downtownwillimantic #connecticut #communityunity #newengland #tacos #tacoshop #mexicanfood #mexicali #byhand #amano

From Cali to Connecticut, chef Erik Siguenza at amanotacoshop brings an authentic twist of flavors straight from the West Coast, like this whole fried crispy snapper with chimchurri, part of their Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week menu!

A Mano Taco Shop opened in 2021 and has already made their mark in Downtown Willimantic with their passion for market-fresh ingredients, honest cooking, and a fun atmosphere.

Check out their full menu - and menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio)

And, hurry, tomorrow (Sunday, March 6) is the last day to enjoy these special to-go packages and prix fixe menus!

Our first ever Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week winds down this weekend, but there's still time to enjoy one of the special to-go package deals or prix fixe menus offered by our 17 participating restaurants, including stixnstonescafe_ct! Located in Mansfield, you will find a variety of homemade breakfast and lunch treats at their café. See their restaurant week specials at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio). #taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #eatlocal #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #downtownwillimantic #connecticut #communityunity #newengland #cafe #café

Our first ever Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week winds down this weekend, but there's still time to enjoy one of the special to-go package deals or prix fixe menus offered by our 17 participating restaurants, including stixnstonescafe_ct!

Located in Mansfield, you will find a variety of homemade breakfast and lunch treats at their café. See their restaurant week specials at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio).

We are winding down the #MansfieldWilli #taste2towns #restaurantweek . Stop in for a bite, a brew, and enjoy our hospitality too! #willibrew #willi_next #craftbeer #brewlocal #ctbeer #ctbrewersguild #oldpostofficebrewery

We are winding down the #MansfieldWilli #taste2towns #restaurantweek . Stop in for a bite, a brew, and enjoy our hospitality too! #willibrew #willi_next #craftbeer #brewlocal #ctbeer #ctbrewersguild #oldpostofficebrewery ...

29 0

View

Mar 3

Open
With a commitment to showcasing regional regional farmers, foragers and fishers, stonerowkb has grown into a community cornerstone for Downtown Willimantic and for our whole region. For Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week, they have put together a special prix fixe menu highlighting Chef Tyler May's creative takes on locally-sourced ingredients. See their menu - and menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio) Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, March 6. #taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #eatlocal #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #downtownwillimantic #connecticut #communityunity #newengland #locallygrown #ctgrown #foraged #newenglandfood

With a commitment to showcasing regional regional farmers, foragers and fishers, stonerowkb has grown into a community cornerstone for Downtown Willimantic and for our whole region.

For Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week, they have put together a special prix fixe menu highlighting Chef Tyler May's creative takes on locally-sourced ingredients.

See their menu - and menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio)

Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, March 6.

Whether you're looking to fuel up for the day or to satisfy your sweet tooth, hoppydaysdiner is ready for you! 🥞☕🍳 Located in Downtown Willimantic, Hoppy Days Diner is an old school diner with a new attitude. Huge portions, incredible service, innovative specials, and a fun, funky vibe combine to make their home your “breakfast spot.” For Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week, they are offering a special $10 prix fixe menu for dine-in or take-out. Check it out - along with menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio). Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, March 6. #taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #eatlocal #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #downtownwillimantic #connecticut #communityunity #newengland #breakfast #pancakes #diner #diners willi_next

Whether you're looking to fuel up for the day or to satisfy your sweet tooth, hoppydaysdiner is ready for you! 🥞☕🍳

Located in Downtown Willimantic, Hoppy Days Diner is an old school diner with a new attitude. Huge portions, incredible service, innovative specials, and a fun, funky vibe combine to make their home your “breakfast spot.”

For Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week, they are offering a special $10 prix fixe menu for dine-in or take-out.

Check it out - along with menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio).

Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, March 6.

We may still be a couple weeks away from St. Patrick's Day, but you don't have to wait that long to enjoy some tasty Irish-inspired dishes and a pint. Just head over to harponchurch ! 🇮🇪☘️ Located in Downtown Willimantic, this chef-owned pub and restaurant serves up creative Irish-American fare, including this "Tuna Lotus Blossom," part of their Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week prix fixe menu. See their full menu - and menus for all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio). #taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #eatlocal #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #downtownwillimantic #connecticut #communityunity #newengland #stpatricksday #paddynotpatty #irishfood #irishpub #gastropub #drinklocal #ctbeer

We may still be a couple weeks away from St. Patrick's Day, but you don't have to wait that long to enjoy some tasty Irish-inspired dishes and a pint. Just head over to harponchurch ! 🇮🇪☘️

Located in Downtown Willimantic, this chef-owned pub and restaurant serves up creative Irish-American fare, including this "Tuna Lotus Blossom," part of their Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week prix fixe menu.

See their full menu - and menus for all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio).

Need to grab lunch on go? You can still enjoy Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week! 🌯🍩☕️ Many of our 17 participating restaurants are offering special to-go packages, with sandwiches, wraps, baked goods, & more! 👉Check out the menus at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio) Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, March 6. #taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #eatlocal #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #downtownwillimantic #connecticut #communityunity #newengland

Need to grab lunch on go? You can still enjoy Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week! 🌯🍩☕️

Many of our 17 participating restaurants are offering special to-go packages, with sandwiches, wraps, baked goods, & more!

👉Check out the menus at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio)

Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, March 6.

Sandwiches, salads, & soups - oh my! 🥪☕️ doglanecafe in Downtown Storrs offers a wide variety of sandwiches, grilled items, and freshly tossed salads every day, from early morning until late at night. Now through Sunday, March 6, as part of Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week, Dog Lane Cafe has a special $20 package deal that includes your choice of sandwich, iced tea or ginger lemonade, and your choice of their homemade chowder, chicken vegetable rice, or gumbo! See their full menu - and menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio). #taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #downtownwillimantic #connecticut #communityunity #newengland #eatlocal #bistro #homemade #realfood #comesitstay #dlc #doglanecafe

Sandwiches, salads, & soups - oh my! 🥪☕️ doglanecafe in Downtown Storrs offers a wide variety of sandwiches, grilled items, and freshly tossed salads every day, from early morning until late at night.

Now through Sunday, March 6, as part of Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week, Dog Lane Cafe has a special $20 package deal that includes your choice of sandwich, iced tea or ginger lemonade, and your choice of their homemade chowder, chicken vegetable rice, or gumbo!

See their full menu - and menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio).

#taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic
Go ahead, treat yourself to acupcakeforlater (or for now, no one's judging 😉) 🧁🧁🧁 Located in Downtown Willimantic, A Cupcake for Later is a "cakery not a bakery." Their fresh-baked treats include traditional and inventive flavor combos, daily favorites, and rotating specials. As part of Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week, you can pick up a special combo pack with 4 jumbo cupcakes & special treats, now through Sunday, March 6! See their special menu options - and menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio). #taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #downtownwillimantic #connecticut #communityunity #newengland #cupcakes #cupcakesofinstagram #cakery #freshbaked #sweettooth #bakery #localbakery willi_next

Go ahead, treat yourself to acupcakeforlater (or for now, no one's judging 😉) 🧁🧁🧁

Located in Downtown Willimantic, A Cupcake for Later is a "cakery not a bakery." Their fresh-baked treats include traditional and inventive flavor combos, daily favorites, and rotating specials.

As part of Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week, you can pick up a special combo pack with 4 jumbo cupcakes & special treats, now through Sunday, March 6!

See their special menu options - and menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio).

#taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #downtownwillimantic
Mondays are for margaritas 🍹 coyoteflacoct in Mansfield is ready to welcome you as part of Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week! This family-owned restaurant serves up the tastiest homemade salsa and authentic handmade tamales in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere. Speaking of tamales, they are just one of the tempting options on Coyote Flaco's $35 prix fixe menu available now through March 6 as part of Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week! See their full menu - and menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio). #taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #connecticut #communityunity #newengland #mexicanfood #mexicanrestaurant #mexicano #tamales #enchiladas #familyrestaurant #coyoteflaco #margarita #margaritamonday

Mondays are for margaritas 🍹

coyoteflacoct in Mansfield is ready to welcome you as part of Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week! This family-owned restaurant serves up the tastiest homemade salsa and authentic handmade tamales in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.

Speaking of tamales, they are just one of the tempting options on Coyote Flaco's $35 prix fixe menu available now through March 6 as part of Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week!

See their full menu - and menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio).

#taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic
Restaurant Week in Willimantic and Mansfield ends Sunday! 17 local restaurants offering gracious hospitality and creative menus; from prix fixe to packaged deals. Visit Taste2Towns.com and plan your dining adventure. Now through March 6th. #taste2towns #linkinbio

Restaurant Week in Willimantic and Mansfield ends Sunday! 17 local restaurants offering gracious hospitality and creative menus; from prix fixe to packaged deals. Visit Taste2Towns.com and plan your dining adventure. Now through March 6th. #taste2towns #linkinbio ...

Take a break from the cold and take a trip to the Mediterranean, courtesy of Little Aladdin Mediterranean Grill! Located in Downtown Storrs, Little Aladdin Mediterranean Grill is known for their delicious, authentic shwarma, falafel, baba ghanoush, moujadarah, and more! As part of Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week, they have both vegetarian and chicken shwarma specials. See their full menu - and menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio). #taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #connecticut #communityunity #newengland #mediterraneanfood #mediterranean #shwarma #falafel #babaghanoush #moujadarah #hummus #littlealaddin

Take a break from the cold and take a trip to the Mediterranean, courtesy of Little Aladdin Mediterranean Grill!

Located in Downtown Storrs, Little Aladdin Mediterranean Grill is known for their delicious, authentic shwarma, falafel, baba ghanoush, moujadarah, and more!

As part of Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week, they have both vegetarian and chicken shwarma specials. See their full menu - and menus from all 17 participating restaurants - at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio).

#taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic
The early bird catches the...donut! 🍩 camberafarmbakery in Downtown Willimantic offers a great selection of donuts from traditional (including chocolate frosted) to inventive flavor combos (like lemon-lavender). 🍞🥖 For Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week, they have specials on donuts and for their sourdough breads. Check out their menu at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio) - and hurry over: They are open Friday through Sunday, 8:00 AM to "12-ish" #taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #downtownwillimantic #connecticut #communityunity #newengland #donuts #donut #sourdough #sourdoughbread #bakery #bakery #bakeshop #sundayfunday

The early bird catches the...donut! 🍩 camberafarmbakery in Downtown Willimantic offers a great selection of donuts from traditional (including chocolate frosted) to inventive flavor combos (like lemon-lavender).

🍞🥖 For Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week, they have specials on donuts and for their sourdough breads.

Check out their menu at Taste2Towns.com (link in our bio) - and hurry over: They are open Friday through Sunday, 8:00 AM to "12-ish"

#taste2towns #mansfieldwilli #restaurantweek #ctbites #cteats #ctdining #ctrestaurants #ctfooodies #spoonuconn #ctvisit #stateiminct #mainstreet #downtownliving #downtowndining #mansfieldct #storrs #downtownstorrs #willimantic #downtownwillimantic
Presented through the generous support of Chef's Table Sponsor,

Main Course Sponsors

Grab & Go Sponsors

By-the-Bite Sponsors

Taste 2 Towns