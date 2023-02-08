Taste 2 Towns

Our local restaurant week puts dining in Mansfield and Windham on the center-of-the-plate!

After a successful premier year, our Restaurant Week—Taste2Towns– is back for 2023 with an expanded list of restaurants. Windham and Mansfield are partnering up over two weeks to bring visitors to experience again or for the very first time the places that make our towns a great place to live, visit and eat.

The Mansfield-Willi Restaurant Week will run Monday, February 20 through Sunday, March 5, 2023. So don’t delay—make your plans today.

Explore our participating restaurants’ menus and choose what type of experience you and your friends want to enjoy. You will discover a culinary melting pot of options at Prix Fixe. Or take out a special meal to enjoy at home.